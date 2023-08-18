Montero isn't in the Rockies' lineup Friday against the White Sox, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.
Montero went 4-for-11 with a homer and two runs scored during Colorado's series against the D-backs and will get a breather for Friday's opener. Michael Toglia will step in as the Rox's first baseman and bat eighth.
