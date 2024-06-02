Montero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Montero started the previous six games but will head to the bench Sunday after batting .167 during that span. Kris Bryant will shift to first base while Bredan Rodgers serves as the designated hitter and Alan Trejo starts at second base.
