Montero went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Montero has started each of the last four games, manning a combination of first and third base. He's collected five hits across 14 at-bats in that span -- three of which went for extra bases -- and he managed the first RBI of his career on a two-run single in the sixth inning Friday. Montero has been in the majors sporadically throughout the season and has maintained a .229/.260/.333 line across 50 plate appearances.