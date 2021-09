Diaz went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over Philadelphia.

The 30-year-old is up to 17 home runs this season, two of which have been grand slams. Diaz has gone yard twice in the last three games, going 5-for-12 in that span while adding a pair of doubles. The catcher sports a .233/.303/.466 slash line with 39 RBI, 47 runs scored and 15 doubles through 322 plate appearances.