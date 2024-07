Diaz said his calf is still a little bit tight Thursday, which is why he's not sprinting full out on the bases, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Diaz was reinstated from the 10-day injured list June 30 after nursing a left calf strain. Since his return, the catcher is 6-for-18 with two doubles. However, it appears the calf injury is still lingering, as the 33-year-old says he will be careful about it.