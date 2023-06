Diaz went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Diaz has four multi-hit efforts, three home runs and 11 RBI over his last 10 contests. He was clutch Friday, as his eighth-inning slam gave the Rockies their first lead since the opening frame. The catcher is up to nine homers in 67 contests, matching his total from 105 games a year ago. He's also slashing an excellent .293/.347/.477 with 40 RBI, 27 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple in 2023.