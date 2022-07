Diaz went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI on Friday against the Brewers.

Diaz has been stuck in a nearly exact even split of playing time behind the dish with Brian Serven for much of July. However, Diaz has made the case for a larger share of playing time of late, collecting multiple hits in each of his last five starts. In that span, he's hit .526 with four RBI and two runs scored across 19 at-bats.