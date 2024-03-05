The Rockies hope to rest Diaz more in 2024 after acquiring Jacob Stallings in the offseason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Diaz earned a career-high 526 plate appearances and suited up in 141 games in 2023, primarily because the Rockies lacked a reliable second catcher. The addition of Stallings gives the team a solid defensive backstop, and Diaz is likely to see less volume as a result. Given his mediocre .725 OPS and .142 ISO from a year ago, his fantasy value is likely to take at least a moderate hit.