site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-day-off-saturday-821077 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Reds, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Diaz hits the bench despite the fact that he went 2-for-4 with ah omer in the series opener. Dom Nunez will start behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read