Rockies' Elias Diaz: Day off Saturday
Diaz isn't starting Saturday against Milwaukee.
Diaz started behind the dish during Friday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Brian Serven will take over at catcher and bat ninth Saturday.
