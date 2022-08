Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Friday against the Mets.

Diaz delivered a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning to tally all three of his RBI. It was Diaz's second start since returning from the injured list, and he has six RBI with a home run and two doubles in that span. He should continue to split reps with Brian Serven behind the dish, and Diaz now has a .235/.297/.390 line across 290 plate appearances for the season.