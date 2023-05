Diaz went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Mets.

Diaz delivered two timely hits to drive in a pair of runs and help the Rockies to the win. He now has four multi-hit efforts in his last five starts, and he's also collected seven RBI in that span. Diaz has quietly had an excellent start to the season, maintaining a .343 average with three home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored across 110 plate appearances.