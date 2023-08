Diaz went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Friday against the Cardinals.

Diaz came out of the All-Star without much punch at the plate, though he's changed that across his last six games. In that span, he's collected 11 hits in 25 at-bats while also tacking on four RBI and two runs scored. Since C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk were dealt away, Diaz has hit cleanup twice, though he hit in his more customary sixth position Friday.