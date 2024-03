Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Diaz made his lone hit of the game count when he took Merrill Kelly deep in the second inning to tally his first homer of the season. He has hit sixth in each of Colorado's first two games and has two hits across seven plate appearances. The Rockies are reportedly looking to rest Diaz more often in 2024 with Jacob Stallings on the roster as a reliable defender, a situation that will be worth monitoring moving forward.