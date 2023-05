Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Diaz was behind the dish for the first two games of the Rockies' series in New York, and Sunday's game begins at 1:40 p.m. ET, so he'll merely be getting a breather for the finale. Austin Wynns will replace him as Colorado's starting catcher.