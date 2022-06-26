site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Gets maintenance day
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Diaz started the past four games and will receive the day off for the series finale in Minnesota. Bryan Serven will work behind the dish in his place.
