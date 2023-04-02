site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-gets-rest-sunday-864783 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Gets rest Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Brian Serven will draw the nod behind the dish after Diaz caught each of the Rockies' first three games of the season. Diaz went 2-for-12 with a double and a walk across those three contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read