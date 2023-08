Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a steal in Friday's victory against the White Sox.

Diaz went deep during Colorado's five-run first inning and later nabbed his first stolen base of the season. He entered Friday's contest in a 4-for-38 (.105) skid since his last multi-hit game Aug. 4. Since the All-Star break, Diaz has gone 22-for-97 (.226), but he's still slashing .264/.317/.416 through 108 games.