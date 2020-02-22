Rockies' Elias Diaz: Good to go for spring opener
Diaz (knee) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring opener against the Diamondbacks.
Diaz ended last season dealing with the knee injury, but he has completed his recovery and is ready to take the field Saturday. He will start behind the plate and hit eighth Saturday.
