Diaz went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Wednesday against the Padres.

Diaz has enjoyed the start to the Rockies' current homestand, collecting multiple hits in each of his last two starts. Wednesday's performance also marked the first time this season that Diaz has tallied multiple extra-base knocks in a game. It's been a disappointing season overall for Diaz, as he has a .219/.271/.348 line across 218 plate appearances and is entrenched in a timeshare with Brian Serven behind the plate in Colorado.