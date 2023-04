Diaz went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over Washington.

Diaz ripped a 443-foot solo shot in the fourth inning before knocking an RBI double and scoring a run in the sixth. The 32-year-old catcher has five RBI on the year, with four coming in the last two days. He has three extra-base hits (one homer) with an .882 OPS through 34 plate appearances.