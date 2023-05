Diaz went 2-for-4 with one homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Brewers.

Diaz smacked a Freddy Peralta slider 457 feet. But his biggest at bat came in the eighth when he singled home Yonathan Daza to break a 2-2 tie. The 32-year-old catcher has a career .692 OPS, but he is slashing .330/.385/.500 to start the season.