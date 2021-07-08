Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.
Diaz took Matt Peacock deep to center to lead off the seventh and finally get the Rockies on the scoreboard. He now has five homers over his last eight games after having only two in his first 41. The recent power surge has been a welcoming surprise but is surely unsustainable and won't take away from the fact that Diaz is slashing just .205/.280/.384 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 16:31 BB:K over 168 plate appearances.