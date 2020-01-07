Rockies' Elias Diaz: Inks deal with Colorado
Diaz (knee) signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Diaz became a free agent after he was non-tendered by Pittsburgh. He appeared in 101 contests for the Pirates in 2019, slashing .241/.296/.307 with two homers and 28 RBI before being shut down at the end of September due to a knee injury. The veteran backstop figures to battle for a spot on the 25-man roster with Tony Wolters and Dom Nunez.
