Diaz will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Austin Wynns will handle catching duties while Diaz sticks in the lineup in a non-defensive role. During the first two games of the series against the Red Sox, Diaz went 3-for-9 with four RBI and two extra-base hits to improve his slash line to .296/.352/.461 over 227 plate appearances this season.