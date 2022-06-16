Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

On the bench for the fifth in eight games, Diaz appears to have been surpassed on the depth chart at catcher by Brian Serven. Though the three-year, $14.5 million extension he signed in November was expected to give him plenty of job security as the Rockies' No. 1 backstop, Diaz has largely squandered that goodwill by producing a puny .546 OPS through 159 plate appearances this season. That's a 228-point drop in his OPS from 2021.