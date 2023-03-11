Diaz has gone 7-for-15 with a home run, five RBI and one run scored during the Cactus League this spring.

Diaz is expected to be the primary starter behind the plate for Colorado once the regular season begins, though Brian Serven is also an option. Prior to leaving camp to play for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, Diaz had done his part to secure playing time by putting up a 1.289 OPS early in spring. Regardless of his exact role, he'll be looking to improve on the .228/.281/.368 line he managed in 2022.