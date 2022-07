Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Diaz and Brian Serven have now alternated starts behind the plate over the past six games, with the latter getting the nod at catcher in Sunday's series finale. With a 2-for-23 mark at the plate over his last seven games, Diaz hasn't made a good case for running away with the No. 1 catcher job.