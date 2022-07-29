site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Diaz isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers.
Diaz went 1-for-7 with two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last two games. Brian Serven will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Friday.
