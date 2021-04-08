site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-not-in-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz isn't starting Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Diaz was the Rockies' Opening Day starter behind the plate, but he's now started in just two of the last six games. Dom Nunez will serve as the starting catcher Thursday, batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read