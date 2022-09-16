site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-not-starting-friday-853177 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2022
at
11:05 am ET
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Diaz has gone 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double, eight RBI and four runs over his last four games but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Brian Serven is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read