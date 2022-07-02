site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Saturday
Diaz isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Diaz will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Brian Serven is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
