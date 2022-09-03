site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-not-starting-saturday-850438 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
Diaz started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a run and two strikeouts. Brian Serven will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read