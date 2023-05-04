site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: On bench Thursday
Diaz is out of the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Brian Serven will catch and bat ninth in the matinee game versus the Brewers and left-hander Wade Miley as Diaz takes a scheduled day of rest.
