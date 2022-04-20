site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-on-bench-wednesday-818615 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't starting Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Diaz will get a breather in Wednesday's series finale after he went 2-for-11 with two RBI, a run and a walk in his last three appearances. Dom Nunez will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read