Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants after leaving Saturday's 4-3 win in the third inning with right calf tightness, Dennis Georgatos of the Associated Press reports.

Since Diaz had started at catcher in the first two contests of the series, he might have been due to receive a breather for Sunday's finale anyway, and the injury made it an even easier decision for the Rockies to hold him out. Jacob Stallings came off the bench to replace Diaz on Saturday and will get the starting nod Sunday. Consider Diaz day-to-day heading into the Rockies' three-game series with the Red Sox that begins Monday.