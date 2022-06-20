Diaz went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and three total RBI in Sunday's victory over the Padres.

Diaz sent CJ Cron home on a second-inning single, launched a solo shot in the sixth, then walked with the bases loaded in the seventh. The homer was his third of the season and his first since April 29. Diaz struggled in May, but has picked things up in June with seven hits in 10 games this month. The catcher has at least one hit in each of his last three games and in five of his last six, raising his batting average to .215.