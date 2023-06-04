site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-receives-breather-sunday-878508 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Diaz started the past six contests and will take a seat Sunday after he went 4-for-25 during that span. Austin Wynns will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty Kyle Freeland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read