Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Diaz will get a breather in the Rockies' final game before the All-Star break, affording Jacob Stallings a turn behind the dish. Upon returning from the injured list June 30, Diaz had started in 12 of the Rockies' ensuing 14 games, going just 11-for-50 (.220 average) with two extra-base hits (both doubles), two RBI and one run over that stretch.