Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After starting behind the dish in both of the first two games of the series against his former team, Diaz will get a routine maintenance day for the finale in Pittsburgh. Austin Wynns will pick up the start at catcher in place of Diaz, who went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Tuesday's 10-1 win.