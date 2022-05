Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Though he rested for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader, Diaz will remain on the bench for the series finale. Rockies manager Bud Black is likely just rewarding No. 2 backstop Brian Serven will a second consecutive start after the rookie went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 11-3 win in Game 2.