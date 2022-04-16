site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Diaz started in each of the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
