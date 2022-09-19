site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Diaz isn't starting Monday against San Francisco, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Diaz is getting a day off after he went 1-for-7 with two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brian Serven will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
