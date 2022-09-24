site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting Saturday
Diaz isn't starting Saturday against the Padres, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Diaz is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout Friday. Brian Serven is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
