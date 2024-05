Diaz (hand) isn't in the Rockies' lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Left hand soreness will cause Diaz to miss his third game in a row Saturday. The Rockies haven't made any indication that the 33-year-old backstop is trending toward an IL stint, but he may have to spend time on the injured list if his condition doesn't improve within the next couple of days. Hunter Goodman will start behind the plate and bat eighth while Diaz recovers.