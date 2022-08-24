site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-sitting-wednesday-848184 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 24, 2022
at
11:24 am ET
•
1 min read
Diaz will sit Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Diaz will take a seat after he went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer in his first game back from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Brian Serven will take over behind the plate and bat eighth against Texas.
More News
8M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read