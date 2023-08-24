Diaz went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

The veteran backstop got the Rockies on the board in the fifth inning with a solo shot off Aaron Civale before adding a two-run single in the sixth that put his team ahead, only for closer Justin Lawrence to melt down again in the ninth. The streaky Diaz seems to be heating up again -- after going 4-for-38 (.105) with only a solo homer over his prior 12 games, he's erupted for nine hits and eight RBI in his last four. On the season, Diaz is slashing .271/.322/.425 with 13 home runs, 37 runs and 59 RBI in a career-high 111 contests.