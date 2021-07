Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, three-run homer and strikeout in a 5-2 victory against St. Louis on Thursday.

Diaz has been scorching of late as he extended his hitting streak to five games and homer streak to three with his walk-off blast in the ninth. The hot streak has increased his slash line to .194/.273/.343 though Diaz has been much better following an abysmal opening two months.