Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Marlins.
Diaz smoked a Sandy Alcantara slider 427 feet for a homer. He has clubbed five big flies in 2023, putting him on pace to reach double digits for the third time in his career. The catcher has been one of the most surprising fantasy players of the season, as he is sporting a career-high .913 OPS despite never topping .800 in a season. In addition to the increased pop, Diaz has walked 13 times, as he closes in on a career high of 30 free passes.