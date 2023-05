Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

This was Diaz's fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games, a span in which he's hitting .450 (9-for-20) with four extra-base hits and six RBI. The catcher has been one of the best at his position this season, leading all qualified backstops with a .345 batting average through 42 contests. He's added a .904 OPS, four home runs, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored and 10 doubles.